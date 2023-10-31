BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Halloween! If you went out trick-or-treating, hopefully you had a warm costume because it’s chilly out there! Burlington and Montpelier both dropped below 32 for the first time this season Tuesday. It’s one day short of the latest first freeze on record for Burlington (November 1, 1920) and ties the record for latest first freeze in Montpelier (previously October 31, 1975).

With a mainly clear sky out there this evening, temperatures will continue to tumble through the 30s and into the 20s. Clouds increase overnight, and by Wednesday morning there will be a chance for snow showers. We could see a few snow showers or a wintry mix through the day Wednesday, although not enough to amount to much of anything. Mountaintops could pick up an inch or so.

Thursday morning will be another chilly one, and high pressure brings sunshine back to the area. Highs will be a couple degrees warmer in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures turn more mild as the weekend approaches, with highs near 50. There will be a chance for showers over the weekend, and we’re watching the potential for another low pressure system early next week.

Stay warm and stay safe!

-Jess Langlois

