BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Take it slow this morning! There are several slick spots as any leftover moisture from yesterday has frozen and become black ice. Through the rest of the day, mostly sunny skies overhead will warm us up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. For Trick Or Treat time this evening, you will want some layers on under your costume as temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Clouds will be back on the increase on Wednesday as a weak system comes at us from the west, and another one moves up the east coast. We could see a few light snow showers for some generally across Northern New York, but most should stay dry. By Thursday, things will be clearing out again for the most part, and temperatures will be slowly coming back to normal.

This weekend, a frontal system moves in from the west and north. That front will be hanging around, wobbling around, right through the weekend and into the start of next week, with the chance for some showers each day. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 50s.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end early Sunday morning. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour (“fall back”). And take this opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

