14-year-old murder suspect released on 24-hour curfew

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old Burlington youth charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of another juvenile will be released on a 24-hour curfew.

The new conditions were approved by a judge on Wednesday, the day after Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty in the shooting of Madden Gouveia,14, of Shelburne.

State prosecutors had originally asked that Mohamed be held without bail, saying he was a threat to the community and that he had violated previous conditions of release by possessing a firearm. The new conditions include a 24-hour curfew and no access to any firearms.

According to a police affidavit, Mohamed was in a parked car in Bristol Monday night with three other people when he fired a 9mm handgun, striking Gouveia in the front passenger seat. Gouveia was taken to the UVM Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors have charged Mohamed as an adult.

