How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Baby jumpers sold at Walmart recalled after reports of children getting hurt while using

Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and...
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and injury hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Thousands of baby jumpers are part of a product recall due to potential fall and injury hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves about 115,000 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the product as straps on the jumper can detach or break while a child is in the activity center.

Officials said the Cosco products were sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online from November 2020 through October this year for about $70.

There have been 141 reports of activity center straps detaching or breaking that have resulted in 38 minor injuries such as bruises, bumps and scratches, according to the recall.

The recalled Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers have model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML and were manufactured in China.

Consumers are urged to contact Dorel immediately for a replacement at 877-657-9546.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Bristol shooting
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide

Latest News

In his last day as Vermont State University, interim president Mike Smith released an updated...
Vermont State University release updated consolidation plan
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Police investigate non-suspicious death in Brownington
A Louisiana school bus driver has resigned amid accusations that he choked a Marrero Middle...
School bus driver resigns after allegedly choking student during confrontation
DHS and FBI chiefs warn of increased threats to Jewish, Muslim and Arab-American communities in...
DHS, FBI: More threats to Jewish, Muslim communities