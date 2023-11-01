Blight Sites: Burlington’s vacant commercial buildings are eyesores and potential safety hazards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For four years, a demolished downtown mall and a series of broken promises left a gaping wound in the center of Burlington.

But as steel beams rise from the Pit, other buildings in the downtown core remain vacant. In a city with little undeveloped land, the blighted properties could provide much-needed housing or new cultural and commercial space. Instead, they sit empty, becoming potential hazards and a thorny challenge for the city to regulate. As time passes, places such as the Pit project disorder and decay. They contribute in an outsize way to the perception that Burlington is in decline.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

