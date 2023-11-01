Burlington acquires donated land from Elks Lodge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new land acquisition will expand a park in Burlington’s North End

The 11 acres of land was donated by the Elks Lodge and is connected to the Arms Forest and includes woodland trails and a meadow. It also creates an access point to the bike path and the waterfront for surrounding neighborhoods.

“It will be part of the parks system in Burlington forever, and that makes us feel good -- that it’s not going to end up with a bunch of development,” said Rosaire Longe with Elks Lodge 916.

A kiosk will tell the history of the meadow.

