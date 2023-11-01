How to help
Crews battle major blaze in Montpelier

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A major fire in Montpelier Wednesday night.

Montpelier Police say they’re doing traffic control for the blaze, which they said is is on Stonecutters Way in the area of Granite Street and Barre Street.

They say those streets are closed to drivers right now, and they’re asked to avoid the area.

Multiple people who sent Channel 3 photos and videos of the flames told us it’s at the RK Miles, formerly Allen Lumber.

Fire officials tell us the building is fully engulfed, but they say everyone got out safely.

WCAX has a crew heading to the scene and we’ll bring you more information when we get it.

