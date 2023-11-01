Health Watch: Kids on Dr. Dynasaur face COVID vaccine roadblock

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the pandemic is over, COVID-19 is still spreading through communities. And as some parents try to vaccinate their kids, those on Vermont’s Dr. Dynasaur Medicaid program are running into roadblocks.

When Elaine Cissi brought her daughter to the pediatrician for a COVID vaccine recently, she heard what many parents are hearing this fall -- they’re all out.

“We’re told that our best bet is to go to a pharmacy,” Cissi said.

With COVID vaccines becoming commercialized this year, pediatricians are limited to the number of doses the CDC makes available, with new allocations coming every two weeks.

Vermont Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso says the state has distributed nearly 15,000 pediatric doses statewide this year, a drop in the bucket compared to what pediatricians need to meet demand. “Many providers haven’t been able to order large volumes -- like hundreds of doses at a time -- so that they can run clinics and provide vaccine to all their patients,” she said.

The shortage has pushed parents like Cissi to turn to pharmacies, but she hit a roadblock there, too. “I was told five minutes before the appointment that Dr. Dynasaur does not cover COVID vaccines in a pharmacy, only in a doctor’s office,” she said.

Her daughter is one of 67,000 kids covered by Dr. Dynasaur, the state’s Medicaid program for kids under 19. Most kids ages 3 and up can get vaccinated at a pharmacy if they’re covered by private health insurance.

Vermont Medicaid director Monica Ogelby says the program is stuck in the pre-pandemic when kids only got vaccinated through pediatricians. “The system has not evolved yet to think of pharmacists as vaccinating partners for kids,” she said.

at CVS, Cissi was asked to pay $192 out of pocket to cover the vaccine. It wasn’t in the budget. “It’s very frustrating as a parent to not be able to provide for your child,” she said.

Ogelby says the Department of Health will reimburse any parent who chooses to pay. She also expects an update soon from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regarding improvements to vaccine access for kids.

