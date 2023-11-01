How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hochul announces $192M in 1st-year opioid settlement disbursements

File photo
File photo(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the state has made available $192 million provided in the first year of the opioid settlement agreements.

“New York is not only leading the way in the efforts to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable, we are taking swift action to put settlement dollars to work to reverse the harm they have caused,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “These efforts are making a difference in communities across the state, and we are continuing to work to deliver further support and assistance so that all New Yorkers can access the services they need through a series of initiatives to address all types of behavioral health needs.”

Clinton County has received roughly $450,000 from the settlement this year. The county last month awarded multiple agencies, including the Champlain Valley Family Center, Behavioral Health Services North, grants to focus on prevention and recovery services,

Richelle Gregory with Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services, says the county is now looking at creating a system to measure the success of the agency’s proposals. “I think we will want to review the success of those programs over the next year and of course go over the RFP process again to see if we have made an impact,” she said.

New York is expected to get a total of over $2 billion from opioid settlements.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Bristol shooting
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Police: Victim in Plainfield homicide had drug record

Latest News

File photo
NY early voting ends Sunday
Myti holds a launch party at Hula in Burlington Wednesday.
Vermont’s Myti offers online shoppers a local alternative
The 11 acres of land was donated by the Elks Lodge and is connected to the Arms Forest in the...
Burlington acquires donated land from Elks Lodge
A 14-year-old Burlington youth charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of another...
14-year-old murder suspect released on 24-hour curfew