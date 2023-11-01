Hochul announces $192M in 1st-year opioid settlement disbursements

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the state has made available $192 million provided in the first year of the opioid settlement agreements.

“New York is not only leading the way in the efforts to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable, we are taking swift action to put settlement dollars to work to reverse the harm they have caused,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “These efforts are making a difference in communities across the state, and we are continuing to work to deliver further support and assistance so that all New Yorkers can access the services they need through a series of initiatives to address all types of behavioral health needs.”

Clinton County has received roughly $450,000 from the settlement this year. The county last month awarded multiple agencies, including the Champlain Valley Family Center, Behavioral Health Services North, grants to focus on prevention and recovery services,

Richelle Gregory with Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services, says the county is now looking at creating a system to measure the success of the agency’s proposals. “I think we will want to review the success of those programs over the next year and of course go over the RFP process again to see if we have made an impact,” she said.

New York is expected to get a total of over $2 billion from opioid settlements.

