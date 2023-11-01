How to help
H.S. semifinals for Tuesday, October 31

Highlights and scores from across the state in field hockey, soccer and volleyball
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FIELD HOCKEY

DIVISION 2

#1 Hartford 4, #4 U-32 1

#2 Woodstock 1, #3 Spaulding 0

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

#2 Colchester 2, #6 South Burlington 0

#9 Essex 2, #4 Burlington 1

DIVISION 2

#4 Harwood 4, #1 U-32 2

#2 Milton 1, #3 North Country 0

DIVISION 3

#5 Stowe 3, #1 Fair Haven 1

#3 Windsor 3, #7 Paine Mountain 1

DIVISION 4

#1 Arlington 1, #4 West Rutland 0

#2 Leland & Gray 2, #3 Rivendell 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

#1 Burlington 3, #4 CVU 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

#1 Essex 3, #5 BFA - St. Albans 0

