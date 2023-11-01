H.S. semifinals for Tuesday, October 31
Highlights and scores from across the state in field hockey, soccer and volleyball
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION 2
#1 Hartford 4, #4 U-32 1
#2 Woodstock 1, #3 Spaulding 0
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
#2 Colchester 2, #6 South Burlington 0
#9 Essex 2, #4 Burlington 1
DIVISION 2
#4 Harwood 4, #1 U-32 2
#2 Milton 1, #3 North Country 0
DIVISION 3
#5 Stowe 3, #1 Fair Haven 1
#3 Windsor 3, #7 Paine Mountain 1
DIVISION 4
#1 Arlington 1, #4 West Rutland 0
#2 Leland & Gray 2, #3 Rivendell 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
#1 Burlington 3, #4 CVU 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
#1 Essex 3, #5 BFA - St. Albans 0
