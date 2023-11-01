New wastewater system on the ballot in Westford

WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Ballots are on their way to voters for a controversial wastewater project in Westford.

Town officials in Westford have been working on this project for years. They say septic systems, especially in the town center, are failing and could stunt the success of the town.

It’s hard to miss the sea of signs driving through Westford.

“This is the biggest issue Westford has had to vote on other than school budgets since I’ve lived here,” said Gordon Gebauer with the Westford Planning Commission.

The town is asking residents to approve a $400,000 bond to build a community wastewater system. Planning Commission member Gordon Gebeauer says the town already has $4M in grants to cover the project and this bond would cover extra costs.

Gebauer says 50-year-old systems in town buildings like the office, library, and community center are at the end of their useful life. They’ve worked with the state to identify ideal soil for a new system. “From a community benefit standpoint, it helps the town office the library we have civic buildings that also have limited septic availability, our brick meetinghouse can serve food, they are operating on an old system,” said Gebauer.

Some in town say they’re all for investing in a new system. “A thoughtful solution to the septic issues in the town center and it will offer more opportunity,” said Westford resident Tara Pereira

But there are voters against the project too. “This project is just not appropriate for the town at this time,” said Lori Johnson.

Lori Johnson of Westford says other towns have found mixed solutions for different properties as opposed to one system for folks to buy into. ”We just kind of feel like, you know, there are other alternatives,” said Johnson.

Westford resident Ira Allen says even though a system would increase his property’s values, he’s more concerned about the character of the town being ruined. ”I think that the proposal in front of us is the first step towards drastically changing and decreasing that experience,” said Allen.

Gebauer says that Westford’s zoning laws require traditional architecture in new buildings. He says the proposed septic has a limited capacity of 24,000 gallons per day, expecting about 9,000 to 10,000 gallons a day to be used for future development. “But future development can include current residents putting on a mother-in-law or adding a bedroom. It includes the town office being expanded,” said Gebauer

The estimated tax implications for folks in town come out to be anywhere from $2 to $6 more a month or from $24 to $72 dollars a year. Voting will take place on Election Day, on Tuesday.

If passed the town’s goal is for there to be permitting in the summer and fall of 2024.

