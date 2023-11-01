NY early voting ends Sunday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York voters looking to get their civic duty out of the way before Election Day have until Sunday at 5 p.m. to vote early.

Voters can head to the Clinton County Government Center’s first floor for early voting.

Officials say about 1 percent of eligible voters -- roughly 730 voters -- have cast a ballot so far, which is on par with other counties across the state. The average voter turnout for off-general election years is around 30 percent in Clinton County, while even year elections can see a turnout as high as 70 percent.

Clinton County Republican Election Commissioner David Souliere IV said he would like to see voter turnout increase during odd-year elections. “These are the politicians that are affecting your everyday life -- you know, property taxes, parks and recreation, jobs -- so it is really important to get to the people the message that any of the change you want to see in the world starts at the local level. I think the more people realize that, the higher turnout will be,” he said.

New York lawmakers passed a bill in last year’s session that would shift off-year elections to even years to help with voter turnout. However, county leaders across the state have asked Governor Kathy Hochul to not sign the bill because they are worried national races could overshadow local ones.

