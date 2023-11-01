Police investigate non-suspicious death in Brownington

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on Chapdelaine road in Brownington.

Vermont State Police troopers say they found a deceased adult male in a wooded area.

The man’s body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

While this incident occurred on the same road where police searched a property as part of a homicide investigation last Friday, officers say this death is not considered criminal in nature.

