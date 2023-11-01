How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police investigate non-suspicious death in Brownington

Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on Chapdelaine road in Brownington.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on Chapdelaine road in Brownington.

Vermont State Police troopers say they found a deceased adult male in a wooded area.

The man’s body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

While this incident occurred on the same road where police searched a property as part of a homicide investigation last Friday, officers say this death is not considered criminal in nature.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Bristol shooting
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide

Latest News

File photo
Wildlife Watch: Biologists tally record landlocked salmon returns at Winooski dam
Mobile audiology clinic touring Vermont
File photo
Newsmaker Interview: VSP commander discusses spate of Vt. homicides
Newsmaker Interview: VSP commander discusses spate of Vt. homicides