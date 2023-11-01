Upper Valley road closures didn’t deter foliage visitors

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage foot traffic here in Woodstock, tourism officials say the closure of two popular roads in the area did anything but keep people away.

The leaves may be hanging on, but the tourist traffic in downtown Woodstock has fallen off significantly. It’s a big change from the past month.

“Just over the top amazing,” said Beth Finlayson with the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce. It was a record season for visitors at the Woodstock Welcome Center. She says there were over 2,000 visitors a day for two straight weekends, double a typical year. “I think some of it is that national press that our area received.”

That coverage came after the town’s decision to close the Cloudland Road, which leads to the Sleepy Hollow Farm. Social media posts in recent years transformed the private property into a tourist hotspot, causing safety concerns for residents due to the overwhelming amount of cars coming up and down the road. There were similar problems at the Jenne Farm in nearby Reading that also prompted a road closure.

“I think beyond that, they wanted to see the beauty of Vermont that those two places represent, and that is certainly everywhere,” said Finlayson.

And that meant other locations that depend on tourism, like the Billings Farm and Museum, got a boost. “I’m glad that people were able to make that a positive by looking at other areas in Woodstock,” said the museum’s Michelle Adams. She says the fall traffic came on the heels of a less-than-stellar year. “The wet spring then followed by the floods in July.”

Neighbors of the Sleepy Hollow Farm are staying out of the spotlight for the time being but told us off-camera that they too are pleased with how the season turned out. “Any part of our area is just beautiful, so I don’t think that people left disappointed,” Finlayson said.

Residents on Cloudland Road say they do plan to go to the select board again next year to have the road closed again, keeping the Sleepy Hollow Farm sleepy for yet another season.

Related Stories:

Trespassing tourists lead to closure of another rural Vermont road

Leaf peepers stopped in their tracks on popular Pomfret Road

Sleepy Hollow Farm off limits during foliage season

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.