Vermont State University release updated consolidation plan

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - In his last day as Vermont State University, interim president Mike Smith released an updated plan to make the newly merged institution financially sustainable - calling it optimization 2.0.

Vermont State University officials released a plan Friday - that slashed upwards of $3.1 Million in administrative costs and cut 33 full-time positions.

School officials say the new plan is accompanied by a buy-out offer, which they now say 17 faculty members have opted to take.

Six faculty members are retiring at the end of the academic year, and 3 will not have contracts renewed.

They say this means only *one layoff will be necessary to meet the financial targets identified in the plan.

Interim president Mike Smith says the millions in savings with optimization 2.0, Will set VTSU on a “achievable and realistic path to fiscal sustainability for the first time in recent history.”

As smith ends his term Tuesday, Nolan Atkins, provost and vice president of academic affairs, will serve as acting president, before David Bergh takes over the role on November 15.

