Vermont’s Myti offers online shoppers a local alternative

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As online shopping continues to gain traction, big retailers like Amazon are taking the biggest bite away from local retailers. But a Burlington startup is trying to change that by creating its own shopping platform just for local businesses, and it’s now available to all Chittenden County residents.

Richard Gliech owns Woodfyred, a local company that makes outdoor, wood-burning pizza ovens, and he has just found a new way to reach customers.

“’Oh, I went on your website today,’ Gliech said, describing a recent conversation with a customer. “I said, ‘You did?’ She said, ‘Yes. I was buying something on Myti and I saw your oven, and I went on your website.’ This is like day one of me being listed.”

Gliech says his side hustle has been up on the online shopping platform Myti for a few weeks and customers have already noticed. “This absolutely made it all worth it. So, either I sell or don’t sell, this is great exposure,” he said.

And getting exposure for Vermont’s local businesses is exactly what Myti is all about. After test runs last year, the startup officially launched its website this summer in Chittenden County for retail stores. People searching for an item can search by proximity and get it from local shops rather than shopping on huge platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Within a few short months, the website has partnered with 30 retail stores and Myti CEO Bill Calfee says the number of people using it is expected to grow.

“We see people are excited about shopping on Myti. We can measure that excitement because we can measure how many people return for the second order. It’s one thing to have someone try something out once, but if they come back and order again, they order a third time. That indicates we are on the right track,” Calfee said.

People can order online and Myti’s team will deliver the merchandise in their electric car. Calfee says Vermonters are spending $20 a second on other major platforms, but when they shop out of state, the state only gets six percent in sales tax back.

Vermont Treasurer Mike Pieciak, D-Vt, says the platform helps make sure money stays here. “If we keep that money locally -- we support local businesses -- It’s going to have a multiplier effect on our economy. It’s going to support local jobs. And again, those local businesses are the ones supporting our local communities,” he said.

Myti is looking to expand to more Vermonters in the next couple of months.

