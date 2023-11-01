How to help
VSO teams up with Kat Wright for Made in Vermont tour

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont soul sensation Kat Wright and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra are teaming up for a special collaboration.

At concerts in South Burlington, Stowe, and Bellows Falls, VSO’s chamber orchestra performs musical favorites by Henry Purcell and Manuel De Falla and Vermont’s own Kat Wright.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Kat Wright and the VSO’s Matt LaRocca about the tour.

