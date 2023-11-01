How to help
Vt. Senators call for domestic emergency appropriations

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Vermont Senators are calling for more attention back at home as the Senate prepares emergency money for conflicts overseas.

If passed, the emergency supplemental appropriations bill will respond to the military and humanitarian crises in Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza. But Senators Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders joined a group of colleagues to urge Congress to fund emergencies facing Americans at home.

Those issues include natural disasters, the opioid crisis, food insecurity, the lack of affordable housing, and the health care system.

