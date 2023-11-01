VTF&W collecting deer teeth for population tracking

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping track of the deer population with help from the tooth fairy.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking hunters to provide an incisor tooth from their deer this hunting season. The department will use the tooth to collect biological data about the state’s deer population.

That includes the estimated population size, growth rate, health, and mortality rates. tooth envelopes will be available at all deer reporting stations.

