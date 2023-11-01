How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

VTF&W collecting deer teeth for population tracking

File Photo
File Photo(KBJR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping track of the deer population with help from the tooth fairy.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking hunters to provide an incisor tooth from their deer this hunting season. The department will use the tooth to collect biological data about the state’s deer population.

That includes the estimated population size, growth rate, health, and mortality rates. tooth envelopes will be available at all deer reporting stations.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Bristol shooting
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Police: Victim in Plainfield homicide had drug record

Latest News

Ballots are on their way to voters for a controversial wastewater project in Westford.
New wastewater system on the ballot in Westford
Vermont State University release updated consolidation plan
Vermont State University release updated consolidation plan
Police investigate non-suspicious death in Brownington
Newsmaker Interview: VSP commander discusses spate of Vt. homicides
Newsmaker Interview: VSP commander discusses spate of Vt. homicides