How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott Weekly Media Briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will hold his weekly media briefing Wednesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

The briefing comes following FEMA’s deadline on Tuesday for applying for disaster funding for flooding in July. FEMA on Tuesday also closed it’s last disaster center in Barre.

The agency has so far provided a total of upwards of $80 million to the state. That includes an estimated $22 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program grants.

The governor is also expected to address the ongoing spate of homicides and violence around the state. Prior to Monday’s arrest of two suspects in the shooting death of a Barre man, Vermont authorities were investigating six confirmed homicides and one suspicious death investigation -- a total of eight deaths in the month of October. That brings the homicide total so far this year to 22, just shy of last year’s record of 25. Vermont State Police commander Colonel Matt Birmingham Tuesday confirmed most of the deaths are drug-related and that the public is not at risk.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Bristol shooting
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Police: Victim in Plainfield homicide had drug record

Latest News

Ballots are on their way to voters for a controversial wastewater project in Westford.
New wastewater system on the ballot in Westford
Keeping track of the deer population with help from the tooth fairy.
VTF&W collecting deer teeth for population tracking
Vermont Senators are calling for more attention back at home as the Senate prepares emergency...
Vt. Senators call for domestic emergency appropriations
File photo
Vt. senators call for domestic emergency appropriations