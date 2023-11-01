WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott Weekly Media Briefing

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will hold his weekly media briefing Wednesday morning.

The briefing comes following FEMA’s deadline on Tuesday for applying for disaster funding for flooding in July. FEMA on Tuesday also closed it’s last disaster center in Barre.

The agency has so far provided a total of upwards of $80 million to the state. That includes an estimated $22 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program grants.

The governor is also expected to address the ongoing spate of homicides and violence around the state. Prior to Monday’s arrest of two suspects in the shooting death of a Barre man, Vermont authorities were investigating six confirmed homicides and one suspicious death investigation -- a total of eight deaths in the month of October. That brings the homicide total so far this year to 22, just shy of last year’s record of 25. Vermont State Police commander Colonel Matt Birmingham Tuesday confirmed most of the deaths are drug-related and that the public is not at risk.

