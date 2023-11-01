How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Just like that - we turned the page on the calendar to November . . . and it snows! Mostly, it was just a coating of snow on some of the grassy areas, but a few spots did get in on a few inches of accumulation of that wet snow.

The upper level disturbance that brought that bout of wintry weather will be moving out and skies will be clearing overnight. Thursday will be a much more palatable day as the sunshine returns along with warmer temperatures.

Most of Friday will be okay, but it will be a bit breezy out of the south. There could be a few showers Friday night into early Saturday. The rest of Saturday should be dry despite lots of clouds.

As we get towards the end of the weekend on Sunday, a frontal system will be moving in from the west. We will start to get in on some showers on Sunday and Monday, with a better chance for some wider range rain on Tuesday. Some snow could mix in with the rain as we get into Wednesday with temperatures coming down a bit.

Happy November! -Gary

