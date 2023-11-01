BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! It is a chilly start to the day for a lot of us. Some in the Northeast Kingdom woke up to temperatures in the teens. Elsewhere, we were in the 20s and lower 30s. To go along with the cooler weather, some saw some lighter snow flurries here and there. Throughout the day, we could see a few on-and-off light rain and snow showers with temperatures that climb into the upper 30s and 40s. The best chance of little snow accumulation would be in St. Lawrence County and at the summit level of the Adirondacks. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the upper 20s and 30s.

Thursday will feature more sunshine, with daytime highs back in the 40s for most. We’ll introduce a few more clouds into the mix for Friday and again warm up a tad in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. This weekend, we could have a few rain showers with temperatures back into the 50s for most. Remember, we also set our clocks back an hour Saturday night into Sunday.

We are also keeping an eye on another low-pressure system as we head towards the early portions of next week that could bring more rain and snow showers.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

