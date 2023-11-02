How to help
Bellows Falls school adapts to PCB protocols

Carbon filters at BFUHS
Carbon filters at BFUHS
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Bellows Falls Union High School is one of roughly two dozen schools across the state dealing with elevated levels of PCBs, a carcinogen that can be harmful to the immune, reproductive, and nervous systems.

It’s been an unusual year at Bellows Falls Union High School after high levels of PCBs were identified in the building. But officials say they are making progress in addressing the issue.

The first thing visitors notice when stepping inside the high school is the noise. “I definitely have to raise my voice more when I am talking to people, but I like the white noise, it helps me focus more,” said Dylan Stewart, a junior. More than 100 carbon filters line the hallways. The auditorium, gym, and locker rooms are still off-limits. “I think the locker rooms have definitely been a downer.”

Modular units are in place out back for additional space. All but one of the 11 tents set up for outdoor learning have come down.

“We’ve been busy, yeah,” said Jeff Potter, the facilities manager.

The filters are having a positive impact in lowering PCB levels, according to the most recent round of testing. State law requires schools across Vermont to test for the carcinogen. “So, day-to-day -- now that the numbers have started to come down -- consists of turning our units down every morning and turning them back up in the evening so that we get maximum filtration,” Potter said.

The students say dealing with adversity is something they learned during the pandemic. “I kind of have become really able to digest change,” Stewart said.

And educators say the students have been remarkable. “Their ability to roll with some of the ambiguity. There are still a lot of unknowns,” said Principal Kelly O’Ryan.

Like when the gym and auditorium will reopen. Basketball season is quickly approaching and locating the source of the contamination is something the district is still working on with engineering students from the University of Iowa, who recently visited the school.

“What the University of Iowa does is, they are kind of looking at source investigation but they are looking at the air quality around some of those potential sources,” O’Ryan said.

The results of that research will contribute to a long-term remediation plan. But right now, the immediate goal is trying to get back to normal as soon as possible.

