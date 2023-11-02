Construction underway on St. Johnsbury homeless shelter

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans for a St. Johnsbury homeless shelter are moving forward.

Rural Edge and Northeast Kingdom Community Action recently acquired the former Father’s House and plan to convert the old church into a 24-hour homeless shelter.

The project is expected to cost around $740,000 and will be the first-ever homeless shelter in the Northeast Kingdom.

“What is so exciting is, that so many people have identified this need. We’ve been able -- after seeing so many obstacles and where to site it, timelines -- to really come up with a solution that we are able to set up quickly,” said Rural’ Edge’s Patrick Shattuck.

He says it’s expected to be ready in the next 45 days. If all goes well, Shattuck says they are exploring options for other shelters.

