How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Construction underway on St. Johnsbury homeless shelter

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans for a St. Johnsbury homeless shelter are moving forward.

Rural Edge and Northeast Kingdom Community Action recently acquired the former Father’s House and plan to convert the old church into a 24-hour homeless shelter.

The project is expected to cost around $740,000 and will be the first-ever homeless shelter in the Northeast Kingdom.

“What is so exciting is, that so many people have identified this need. We’ve been able -- after seeing so many obstacles and where to site it, timelines -- to really come up with a solution that we are able to set up quickly,” said Rural’ Edge’s Patrick Shattuck.

He says it’s expected to be ready in the next 45 days. If all goes well, Shattuck says they are exploring options for other shelters.

Related Stories:

New homeless center coming to St. Johnsbury

Smaller Vt. towns now coping with unhoused population

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed rk Miles on Stonecutters Way in Montpelier Wednesday evening.
Montpelier blaze destroys lumber business
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Hussein Mohamed in Addison County Court in Middlebury Tuesday.
14-year-old murder suspect released on 24-hour curfew
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Bristol shooting
File image
Police investigate death in Brownington

Latest News

Corrections Minute - November
Corrections Minute - November
The town’s select board has approved an inclusionary zoning amendment requiring affordable...
Williston officials give greenlight to affordable housing measure
Authorities are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in Orange County that have left...
Troopers investigate suspicious Orange County incidents
RK Miles
Investigators look for clues to Montpelier lumber yard blaze