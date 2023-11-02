Essex Jct. vigil honors 18 killed in Maine, advocates for stricter gun laws

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Crowds are gathering at a vigil in Essex Junction Thursday afternoon to support the people of Lewiston, Maine, and reject the loss of life to gun violence.

In the wake of the deadly shooting last week -- and what now appears to be a string of failures by law enforcement to remove the gunman’s weapons -- those at the vigil are pushing for a ban on semi-automatic weapons and stricter gun laws in Vermont and across the country.

It’s one of several vigils taking place around the state being organized by Gun Sense Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.