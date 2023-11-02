Family of Waltham homicide victim push prosecutor to file charges against juvenile

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Family members of a Waltham woman fatally shot in September say the juvenile suspect should be charged as an adult in the same way a 14-year-old was this week for another homicide.

Michelle Kilbreth, 48, intervened in a fight in her Waltham neighborhood on September 15. But police say she ended up in a fight with another woman and lost control of a gun she was carrying. That’s when police say a male juvenile picked up the gun and shot Kilbreth multiple times.

But nearly two months later, authorities have not filed charges in the case, upsetting Kilbreth’s family. Roxanne Bigelow, Kilbreth’s mom, says the shooter is 12, two years younger than Hussein Mohamed, the 14-year-old charged by the Addison County State’s Attorney this week with second-degree murder

“To me, it’s not a much different case. Two juveniles shot two different people. One is being charged and the other one ain’t,” Bigelow said. “They both picked up a loaded gun and they both shot the loaded guns, so why is one any different than the other? What’s two years? They both knew what they were doing, they both knew the guns were loaded.”

Addison County State’s Attorney Eva Vekos Wednesday said the Waltham case is still under investigation. If the case ends up in family court, the proceedings will be confidential and the public won’t learn what happens.

