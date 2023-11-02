Franklin County Sheriff impeachment investigation continues

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The special legislative committee investigating the impeachment of Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore continues its work behind closed doors at the Statehouse.

The proceedings stem from a 2022 criminal charge that then-captain Grismore faces for allegedly kicking a handcuffed man in the groin at the Sheriff’s office. Despite the charges, Grismore was elected Sheriff last fall.

The committee is investigating his office’s use of force policy as well as alleged financial irregularities. They’ll make a recommendation to the Legislature on whether to draft articles of impeachment. Lawmakers have been meeting behind closed doors in executive session to protect what they call the integrity of the investigation.

“What we are investigating could influence what individuals are saying down the road. We want them to come to us with a clean slate and not be influenced as far as the issues that we’re looking at,” said Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington. He says the investigation could take a few months.

In addition to the assault case, the Criminal Justice Council is also looking into Grismore’s law enforcement credentials and state police are investigating the office’s finances.

Related Stories:

Judge denies Sheriff Grismore’s motion to dismiss assault charge

Vermont impeachment committee holds first meeting

Vt. Special Committee on Impeachment set to meet next week

Vermont Legislature’s impeachment committee to meet over the summer

Vt. impeachment committee named

Special committee formed to investigate impeaching 2 Franklin County officials

How do Franklin County voters feel about pending impeachment probe?

Vt. Legislature to launch impeachment investigations of Franklin County officials

Prosecutor harassment allegations add urgency to oversight bills

Facing calls for impeachment, Franklin County state’s attorney says he’s not stepping down

Grismore sworn in as lawmakers begin sheriff restructuring discussions

Incoming Franklin County Seriff back in court for assault case

Vermont State Police investigating finances of Franklin County Sheriff-elect

Judge cancels restraining orders against Sheriff

Gov. Scott, lawmakers call for sheriff to resign in wake of sex charges

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.