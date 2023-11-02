Investigators look for clues to Montpelier lumber yard blaze

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State fire investigators are sifting through what remains of the rk Miles lumber yard in Montpelier following a massive blaze Wednesday night.

Fire crews were out Thursday morning still putting out hotspots at the lumber yard on Stonecutters Way near the Hunger Mountain Co-op. The initial fire call came in around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and quickly drew support from at least six other departments. Montpelier fire officials say high winds fueled the fire, destroying most of the business. The blaze, fed by treated lumber, insulation, and other building supplies, was so hot that it peeled the siding off of a nearby apartment building.

There were no reported injuries but Montpelier fire crews lost one of their engines after it was consumed by flames. Officials say the equipment is insured and that Waterbury and South Burlington have offered replacement engines.

The fire is just the latest in a string of setbacks for the Capital City. It comes just several days after another fire at The Mad Taco restaurant, which had just reopened after recovering from flood damage. RK Miles’ facility in Barre was also damaged during the summer floods and reopened recently.

“It’s just been a lot. Since July 10th we’ve pretty much worked nonstop. Between the flood, the fire last Saturday evening, now this fire, and it just doesn’t end. This doesn’t end now. I’m still working on the investigation at the Mad Taco fire and this will be many days. The work never ends,” said Montpelier Fire Chief Robert Gowans.

While the lumber yard’s sheds were destroyed, Gowans says the store’s showroom was spared. He says the co-op was also saved, although it remained closed Thursday while they restored phone service.

Fire investigators are at the earliest stage of their investigation and there’s been no cause determined yet.

Related Story:

Montpelier blaze destroys lumber business

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.