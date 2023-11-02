How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Notch Road closes for the season

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - With the trees bare and flakes starting to fly, the Notch Road has officially closed for the season.

The announcement came early Thursday morning from Vermont State Police. Vermont 108 typically closes in early November due to wintery conditions in the upper elevations of Mount Mansfield.

The seasonal road typically re-opens in the spring once the weather permits.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
montpelier
Major blaze in Montpelier destroys lumber business
Hussein Mohamed in Addison County Court in Middlebury Tuesday.
14-year-old murder suspect released on 24-hour curfew
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Bristol shooting
File image
Police investigate death in Brownington

Latest News

Major blaze in Montpelier destroys lumber business
montpelier
Major blaze in Montpelier destroys lumber business
Hochul announces $192M in 1st-year opioid settlement disbursements - clipped version
Upper Valley road closures don't deter foliage foot traffic