Notch Road closes for the season

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - With the trees bare and flakes starting to fly, the Notch Road has officially closed for the season.

The announcement came early Thursday morning from Vermont State Police. Vermont 108 typically closes in early November due to wintery conditions in the upper elevations of Mount Mansfield.

The seasonal road typically re-opens in the spring once the weather permits.

