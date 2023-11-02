Plattsburgh officials to appeal Durkee development ruling

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city leaders are heading back to court over a controversial apartment project that was rejected by a judge over the summer.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the city is appealing the decision by a judge in August to strike down plans to develop the Durkee Parking lot property into an apartment development.

“It has now evolved into concerns of whether the court system-- without applying the appropriate deference—can undermine a local municipality’s ability as the lead agency to complete its environmental review,” the mayor said in a statement.

“Rather than do the right thing, the mayor chose to fight it,:” said Kevin Farrington, the vice president of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, which opposes the development because of potential environmental impacts. He says the appeal will end with the same result. “I think we feel very, very confident. Two courts have now agreed with us.”

Farrington says the group received an outpouring of support at a recent fundraiser. “Nearly every downtown business and every downtown restaurant supported us with cash, gifts, prizes, and thank yous for fighting what everybody knows is a terrible project,” he said.

Despite continued pushback by some downtown, Ward 6 Councilor Jeff Moore the Common Council is united when it comes to Prime’s proposed apartment development. “If we are going to revitalize our downtown, we are going to have to do something -- a project like this that brings people downtown,” he said. “I think we have good strong grounds to move forward with this -- That it is no different than the property that was already developed there.”

Moore says a new soil management plan would mean restarting the planning process, which he believes would take years.

Related Stories:

Another setback for the Durkee Street redevelopment plan in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh officials to pay for Durkee project environmental testing

Judge tosses Durkee Street redevelopment plan; city reviewing legal options

Plattsburgh mayor-elect asks council to hit pause on budget vote

Plattsburgh parking lot to close until September

Plattsburgh residents file lawsuit over Durkee parking lot

Clinton County Planning Board rejects Durkee plan

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.