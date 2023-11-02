How to help
Public hearing scheduled for Plattsburgh mayor's proposed budget

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest will be accepting feedback on his proposed budget for 2024 on Thursday night.

The public hearing will start at 5 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at Plattsburgh’s City Hall. A copy of the budget is available for review at the Office of the City Clerk, and at the Plattsburgh Public Library.

You can also visit this website for more information.

