Public hearing scheduled for Plattsburgh mayor’s proposed budget

PLATTSBURGH, NY (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest will be accepting feedback on his proposed budget for 2024 on Thursday night.

The public hearing will start at 5 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at Plattsburgh’s City Hall. A copy of the budget is available for review at the Office of the City Clerk, and at the Plattsburgh Public Library.

