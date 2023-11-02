Pumpkin season a mixed bag for growers

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - For many pumpkin growers around the region, this summer’s wet weather made for a mixed bag.

Phillip Murdock says he’s excited about his upcoming vacation to Hawaii. He owns Chapin Orchard in Essex and says that when the apples and pumpkins are gone, he can jet out of town. And this year, that happened a bit earlier than usual.

“The ones I know in the local area, everybody ran out at the very end. Some lasted longer than others,” Murdock said.

He says pumpkins in low-lying areas didn’t survive the soggy summer. The hard frost in May also caused Murdock to lose 95% of his apple crop and also punished his pumpkins. He says there was a low supply going into Halloween that coincided with a deep desire to decorate. “It’s just very high demand,” he said. “We sold them every day between early September until we ran out last Saturday.”

Murdock says he was sending people to Chamberlain Farms, and he wasn’t the only one. “It was a record-breaking year for pumpkin sales. I can say that It was the best year that this farm has had for pumpkins I think ever. So, that’s always good news,” said Andy Chamberlain.

So what do farmers do with their leftover pumpkins? One thing’s for sure, they don’t go to waste. From pigs to goats to chickens, the gourds make good animal feed. Others prefer composting. “After Halloween, whatever’s left goes back to the soil and compost right in place. We’ll come through here and mow them down so they rot down a little bit faster,” Chamberlain said.

