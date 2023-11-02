Rutland public forum to address public safety concerns

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Citing a rise in crime, Rutland City officials are holding a public meeting Thursday night to address the issue. For some, the concerns about crime have prompted them to take matters into their own hands.

From car burglaries to attempted home break-ins, Haley Yurt says Rutland has changed from the city she grew up in. “I can’t imagine that feeling -- constantly looking over your shoulder -- but I feel like it shouldn’t happen anymore,” Yurt said.

In response to the current climate, she and more than 3,000 others have joined the Facebook group Stand Your Ground Vermont. Many say they patrol the streets at night to deter people from committing crimes.

“We like to try to keep an eye on the well-known people who are offenders -- trying to break into cars, trying to get into homes. And it’s sad that we have to patrol because there’s not enough cops,” Yurt said.

Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen says the department is currently down several officers at a time when violent crime and property crimes are on the rise.

Rutland Mayor Mike Doenges says about 80% of their petit crimes in October were committed by those with known substance use disorder. However, he worries that groups like Stand Your Ground Vermont could take things too far. “It’s a little unnerving that it’s gotten to the point where people think they have to do that. So, when you look at a vigilante justice style group, there’s some real potential for some unlawful activities, and we don’t want that to happen,” Doenges said.

Stand Your Ground is also lobbying in Montpelier for legislation that would allow residents to act in a matter of self-defense when they or their property are threatened. “To protect our own property and what we work so hard for, it shouldn’t be coming with consequences. It’s happening repeatedly over and over,” Yurt said.

The mayor says his plan is to take a multifaceted approach to the rise in crime. That includes encouraging the group to make use of current programs like Project Vision, which partners the police with social services organizations.

“They really care to make a difference and we want to take that care and that energy and focus it with the right training, tie it with Project Vision and the leaders there, and have the community come together. They want to help, we’re going to give you a path to help,” Doenges said.

The mayor says they will also focus on recruitment and retention of officers and issues surrounding repeat offenders.

Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan, along with officials from the Agency of Human Services and Department of Corrections, will also speak at Thursday’s meeting, which starts at 6:30 at the Paramount Theatre.

