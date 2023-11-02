How to help
Shannon kicks off Burlington mayoral bid

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon Thursday announced she is joining the race for mayor.

The Democrat has represented the South district for 20 years, including three years as council president. Shannon outlined her campaign with a focus on public safety, housing, and affordability. She says her experience and passion for the city make her ready to serve as the next mayor.

“Obviously, I’m compassionate about serving Burlington and making government work for all of our neighbors. I’m ready and well-prepared to take this next step and serve as your mayor.

Shannon joins City Council President Karen Paul, Ward 6, and state Representative Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, P/D-Burlington, in the race for the open seat.

Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon Thursday announced she is joining the race for mayor.
