Super Senior: Richard Dickinson

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Richard Dickinson is comfortable working the land.

“As a child, my play was working on a farm,” Dickinson said.

He grew up in New York, near West Point, where his dad was a dentist and also owned an apple orchard. Decades ago, Dickinson and his wife, Lynn, bought 80 acres in Saint Albans Town where they now raise 20 black angus cattle. The couple raised three children on the farm and they all were expected to help out.

Richard Dickinson: When Richie was two he started doing chores.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What’s a two-year-old doing on a farm working?

Richard Dickinson: He used to stay in front of the cows and sweep the hay and give them grain and stuff like that... And Grace and Lindsey, they did chores.

Reporter Joe Carroll: And your kids, they enjoyed growing up here?

Richard Dickinson: Yeah, they’re still here. That means if they like living here, they’re going to stay here.

Just a few miles away, Grace and Richie work side by side seeing patients with their old man. All three are dentists in the same office. Richie is “Dr. DJ” and his sister, Grace, is Dr. Branon.

“I think as personalities, we decided we needed to work together and help each other,” Branon said.

And at 76, Dickinson’s the grand-daddy of dentistry, practicing in Saint Albans for over 50 years.

“We had somebody in this morning where I’ve been treating their grandmother for 48 years,” Dickinson said.

After dental school at Georgetown, the Dickinsons wanted to move to a rural area to work and raise a family. Little did he fathom Richie and Grace would join his profession. “And when she said she wanted to become a dentist, I said ‘Fine, but you’ll never work with me,’ because she could pull all my buttons,” Dickinson said.

That was on the farm when she was 16. Back then, Grace also had a legit beef with her dad. “He also put on the table my favorite cow and told me I’ll be eating my favorite cow,” she said.

The father-daughter team has worked side by side for 22 years. And with his son - 14 years. “The three of us complement each other pretty well,” Richie said.

And now the family dinner is far from a food fight. “We have a Sunday dinner, which we meet every Sunday for dinner. Probably within a half an hour of when the dinner starts, we’re on teeth,” Dickinson said.

As for Dr. D, retirement is a long way off. “My mind is really good. I could go another five years, maybe 10,” Dickinson said. “I’d probably never be a dentist right now if I wasn’t with my kids, because they make it loveable.”

Kids who cut their teeth with dad and are now doctors in a dental dynasty.

