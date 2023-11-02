How to help
Troopers say suspicious Orange County individual was a hunter

File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say reports of a suspicious vehicle in Orange County that left some residents on edge last week appear to nothing more than a hunter.

Vermont State Police say they received three reports late last week of the same vehicle in the Corinth and Topsham area. No one was harmed or threatened during, but police say the incidents left some residents concerned about their safety.

Officials say troopers conducted high-visibility patrols and tracked down the owner of the vehicle. They say the person had been hunting in the area with permission from the landowner.

The concerns come amidst a rash of homicides around the state, including in Orange and Washington Counties. The Vermont State Police say they continue to encourage people to follow the advice of “see something, say something.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

