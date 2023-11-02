How to help
UVM expert shares coping tips for seasonal affective disorder

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a time change this weekend as people set their clocks back an hour.

As the days get darker earlier, many people may see the return of seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD. Symptoms can include feeling sad, losing interest in things, significant sleep changes, significant eating changes, and sometimes thoughts of death or suicide in severe cases.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Kelly Rohan with the UVM Medical Center, about how to get help.

