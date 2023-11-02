How to help
UVM men’s basketball defeats St. Michael’s in exhibition

Cats led 30-25 at halftime
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Purple Knights and Catamounts were separated by just five points at the break, but UVM pulled away in the second half to close out the exhibition portions of both teams’ schedules.

Ileri Ayo-Faleye led the way for UVM with 14, while SMC’s Jhamyl Fricas led all scorers with 15.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

