UVM men’s basketball defeats St. Michael’s in exhibition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Purple Knights and Catamounts were separated by just five points at the break, but UVM pulled away in the second half to close out the exhibition portions of both teams’ schedules.

Ileri Ayo-Faleye led the way for UVM with 14, while SMC’s Jhamyl Fricas led all scorers with 15.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

