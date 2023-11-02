How to help
Vermonter helping to lead international relief efforts in Gaza

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the war rages on in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, the need for humanitarian aid continues to grow.

Hundreds of foreign nationals and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza Wednesday after more than three weeks under siege. President Joe Biden has called for a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting.

Darren Perron spoke with Jocelyn Wyatt, the Essex-based CEO of Alight, an international humanitarian organization that is a part of the current relief efforts.

