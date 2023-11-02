Voters in Stowe weigh the cost of a $39M school bond

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in Stowe are preparing to vote on a $39M bond to improve the middle/high school, but it comes at a cost for businesses and some homeowners.

The Stowe School District says the middle/high school is in need of some TLC. Superintendent Ryan Heraty says since it was built in 1971, there have only been two significant repairs. Sprinkler installations, an improved parking lot, and ADA accessible bathrooms are just some of the costs that would be covered by the bond.

“The needs of the community and the needs of our buildings have gotten to a point where the subcommittee and the school board felt it was time to take some action,” says Heraty. There are other areas where the district would like to start from scratch, including new athletic fields, a gym, and an auditorium. “Often times, our students are transported after school to other locations, and many students practice until 9 or 10 o’clock at night in the winter season. So, that would serve the purpose of those capacity issues and then it would also provide a swing space during construction,” says Heraty.

With state funding for school construction halted in 2007, the district is turning to the tax base to fund the repairs. The district says new taxes on a $700,000 home would add around $1,200 to $1,400 dollars per year due to bond payments. Some taxpayers say the price is worth the upgrades.

“That’s the price of paying in a nice place that has needs,” says David Seigel of Stowe. “You have to pay taxes.”

But for some businesses, the idea of property taxes increasing on an already expensive Main Street isn’t ideal. Especially because state law only requires second homeowners to pay taxes on statewide education spending, meaning they’re off the hook for this bond vote.

“Rent is already exorbitant on main street and it would only hurt us. I was hoping they could tax the second homeowners. I know that’s not too popular but I wouldn’t mind that,” says local business manager Antonia Kontos.

In Stowe, there are roughly 1,000 short term rentals. Grievances with second homeowners not paying the bond is a common conversation in online forums in Stowe, with dozens of residents contesting the tax increase.

Others express confusion on why the vote isn’t delayed to town meeting day.

“If we approved the bond now, then we can begin the project in the spring,” explains Heraty. “Where if we didn’t start the project until the spring then we wouldn’t be able to start it until the following spring, due to the work that needs to be conducted when there are no students here.”

Residents will head to the polls to vote on the bond this Tuesday, November 7th. Stowe HS is also being tested for PCBs this year. Superintendent Heraty says if PCB remediation is needed, and the bond passes, the funding from it could allow flexibility in how to address any issues that come up.

