How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Williston officials give greenlight to affordable housing measure

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Home buyers can expect some more affordable housing in Williston.

The town’s select board recently approved an inclusionary zoning amendment requiring affordable options to be made in every new housing development. The measure requires new residential developments to include either 10% of homes in the project to be affordable at 80% of the area median income or 15% of the homes affordable at 100% of the area median income.

Williston Planning Director Matt Boulange says the goal was to offer opportunities to people who might work in Williston but can’t afford to live there. “To maybe provide a little more opportunity for folks who are already in the town quite a lot of their day, to also live in the town,” he said.

Developers creating inclusionary housing don’t have to go through the extra steps it takes to build a market-project house, giving them an incentive to include inclusionary properties. Developers creating market-rate projects would also have to pay an extra fee if they didn’t provide any inclusionary projects. That money will go towards the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which will give the town money to put towards more affordable housing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed rk Miles on Stonecutters Way in Montpelier Wednesday evening.
Montpelier blaze destroys lumber business
File Photo
Registration stickers no longer needed on Vt. license plates
Hussein Mohamed in Addison County Court in Middlebury Tuesday.
14-year-old murder suspect released on 24-hour curfew
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Bristol shooting
File image
Police investigate death in Brownington

Latest News

File photo
Troopers say suspicious Orange County individual was a hunter
Public hearing scheduled for proposed Plattsburgh budget
Residents in Stowe are preparing to vote on a $39 million bond to improve the Middle/High...
Stowe voters to consider $39M school bond
File photo
Notch Road reopens following stuck truck