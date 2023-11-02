Williston officials give greenlight to affordable housing measure

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Home buyers can expect some more affordable housing in Williston.

The town’s select board recently approved an inclusionary zoning amendment requiring affordable options to be made in every new housing development. The measure requires new residential developments to include either 10% of homes in the project to be affordable at 80% of the area median income or 15% of the homes affordable at 100% of the area median income.

Williston Planning Director Matt Boulange says the goal was to offer opportunities to people who might work in Williston but can’t afford to live there. “To maybe provide a little more opportunity for folks who are already in the town quite a lot of their day, to also live in the town,” he said.

Developers creating inclusionary housing don’t have to go through the extra steps it takes to build a market-project house, giving them an incentive to include inclusionary properties. Developers creating market-rate projects would also have to pay an extra fee if they didn’t provide any inclusionary projects. That money will go towards the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which will give the town money to put towards more affordable housing.

