BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The second day of November was a lot less snowy than that first day of November. In fact, there was a good deal of sunshine, which brought our temperatures up into the 40s for most of us, compared to being stuck in the 30s on Wednesday. Still, the normal high for this time of year is 52 degrees in Burlington. We will finally get there on Friday with more sunshine again. It will be a bit breezy out of the south, though.

A weakening trough may kick up a few showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but they won’t amount to much, and will mainly be in our far northern areas, closer to the Canadian border.

The rest of the weekend is looking okay, but there will be lots of clouds around . . . very typical for the month of November.

A frontal system will be moving in on Monday with a few showers. That system will be wobbling around through mid-week with unsettled, showery weather. By Thursday, there may be a few snowflakes in the higher mountaintops again.

-Gary

