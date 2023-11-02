How to help
Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Today is a tad warmer and a tad brighter. Most places will be talking about mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies overhead as daytime highs climb back into the low and mid-40s. Tonight, nobody should be in the teens, with most places talking about overnight lows in the low to mid-30s. The brighter, warmer weather will stick around for Friday as daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 40s and lower 50s with a mixture of sun & clouds.

This weekend, a few more clouds mix in through Saturday with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Daytime highs are seasonable in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Some could see a few rain showers for Sunday as frontal system slides through the region for Sunday into Monday. Temperatures on Sunday are again in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Next week, we’ll see a better chance of a few showers on Tuesday. A few flakes may mix in by Wednesday as temperatures cool down back into the 40s.

Don’t forget we fall back this weekend, Saturday night into Sunday!

Have a good Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

