$4M going to Vermont brownfield projects

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over $4 million is going to brownfield cleanup efforts across Vermont.

Governor Phil Acott Friday announced the funding as part of the Vermont Brownfields Revitalization Fund, which promotes the productive reuse of contaminated sites.

The funding will go towards projects from the fixing up of Farmer’s Hall in Rutland to the redevelopment of a former car repair shop in Hardwick. Other projects are in Barre, Newport, Burlington, Fairlee, and Winooski.

“Cleaning up unused brownfields and turning them into economic opportunities has been a priority for my team,” Governor Scott said in a statement. “Transforming these brownfields into job creators and much-needed housing is exactly the kind of work Vermont needs to advance.”

Officials say the projects will also result in dozens of jobs.

