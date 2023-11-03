Authorities investigate fatal fire in Stannard

STANNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - State Investigators are looking into the cause of a fatal fire in the town of Stannard Friday morning.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. at a home on Batchelder Road. Police say crews from eight surrounding towns responded and found the home engulfed in flames. They say crews then learned an occupant of the home was not accounted for. Remains were later found in a bedroom area on the first floor. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy.

Investigators say the extensive damage limited their ability to determine the cause of the fire but they say it does not appear to be the result of a criminal act.

