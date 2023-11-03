Credit union joins in national acts kindness event

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the best day ever in Vermont. For the first time, credit unions and community banks are teaming up to spread acts of kindness.

Colchester resident Joey Benoit is a loyal customer at Three Brothers Pizza in Colchester.

“This is not our first time here. We come here for the calzones all the time -- the best calzones around -- we enjoy them so we come back once a week for them,” Benoit said.

But when he walked in Friday, he was greeted with a free meal. “It did catch me kind of off guard. When I came in, they were handing me that and I’m like, oh. Finally sat down and read it and it was very interesting and it’s nice to see it.” Benoit said.

North Country Federal Credit Union is part of the nationwide Best Day Ever campaign. The goal is to generate 100,000 acts of kindness in one day. “With everything that’s going on nowadays, it was really nice to see that,” Benoit said.

NCFCU’s Cody Maltman says his team is paying for 78 free meals at Three Brothers and doing the same at five other locations throughout Vermont, going for a total of 300 free meals. “They’re coming in, getting their lunch, and boom -- it’s free -- making them really happy. And we’re hoping that they use that energy and give it on to the next person they interact with,” he said.

“Who doesn’t want to get a free lunch on a day like today,” said Three Brothers’ Rami Fower. “It’s kind of nice to have lunch being paid for you by somebody else.”

Essex resident Raymond Laroche left the pizzeria with a smile on his face. “I was very pleased to have lunch paid, it was very nice,” he said.

And as for Benoit, he says lunch is going to be more delicious than usual because he doesn’t have to take out his wallet.

Although this is the first Best Day Ever, Maltman says they hope to do it again and encourage people spread acts of kindness every day.

