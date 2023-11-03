Former Vt. National Guard member writes about confronting sexism in new memoir

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new memoir coming out this month about combating sexism written by a former member of the Vermont National Guard.

Doris Sumner retired from the Guard in 2019 after 36 years. In “Life at Camp: Combating the Sexism We Tolerate,” she writes about her experiences in the Guard, including her work in human resources attempting to implement sexual harassment prevention strategies.

Darren Perron spoke with Sumner about the book and her work as president of the group Empowering Gender Opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.