Get Ready for The Total Solar Eclipse in April!

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Northern Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire will experience their first total solar eclipse since 1932, and it won’t happen again until the year 2106.

The Monday, April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 a.m. PDT.

The path of the eclipse continues from Mexico, entering the United States in Texas, and traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. The eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. The eclipse will exit continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 p.m. NDT.

In Burlington, the eclipse will begin when the moon starts to creep in front of the sun as a partial eclipse starting at 2:14 PM. The moon will continue to cross in front of the sun until it completely blocks out the sunlight as a total eclipse at 3:26 PM. The maximum eclipse will be at 3:27 PM, and the total eclipse phase will end at 3:29 PM. Then the moon will be moving across the rest of the face of the sun as a partial eclipse until it finally ends at 4:37 PM.

Keep checking back to this page for additional information about this exciting event as we continue to get closer to the big day.

Warning:

Never look at the Sun with the unaided eye, binoculars, cameras, or telescope without proper, safe solar filters and proper, safe solar observing techniques. An unprotected view of the Sun, even for a moment can cause severe eye damage or blindness. Always use proper and safe solar viewing techniques to observe the Sun. Do not look at the Sun using “homemade filters.” The Sun’s ultraviolet and infra-red rays will burn the retinas of your eyes and can cause permanent eye damage and or blindness. Do not use “homemade filters” such as colored glass, smoked glass, sun glasses, compact disks or plastic films to look at the Sun. Using these items can cause eye damage or blindness. Always use recommended proper and safe solar filters and safe observing techniques. For more information on safe solar observing:

https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety

