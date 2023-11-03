Is Vermont’s red flag law making a difference?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The deadly shooting in Maine last week -- along with what now appears to be numerous missed warning signs by law enforcement to prevent it -- is raising questions about the effectiveness of Vermont’s gun laws.

“It’s not clear yet what notification authorities had that this attack was a possibility,” said Vermont Senate President Phil Baruth, D/P - Chittenden County.

A 2018 plot to shoot up the Fair Haven school prompted Vermont lawmakers and Republican Governor Phil Scott to historic gun reforms that included a so-called red flag law to prevent people deemed a danger to themselves or others from owning or buying firearms. Lawmakers two years ago further expanded the law to allow family members to file with a judge to have guns removed.

“Law enforcement and a state’s attorney would have to show by a preponderance of the evidence -- 51% likely that that person is going to engage in that harmful conduct,” said David Cahill, a former Windsor County State’s Attorney.

In the five years the red fag law has been on the books, judges have considered 132 separate extreme risk protection order cases and granted 194 orders.

“There has been community buy-in. People have been speaking up when they are gravely concerned with the behavior of a neighbor, spouse, or loved one and we have law enforcement in every county who are also demonstrating that buy-in,” Cahill said.

Compare that to Maine’s yellow flag law, which also requires a medical professional to sign off but has only been about 80 times in the last three years.

“I think seeing what happened in Maine confirms we did the right thing in Vermont,” said Governor Phil Scott earlier this week, saying it should be a model for the country. “I think it’s time for this to be a national conversation with other states and for them to adopt some of the red flag laws we’ve gone ahead with.”

But unlike in 2018, the country is in a much different legal landscape around the Second Amendment after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision put many current and proposed gun laws in doubt.

The Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs is preparing a federal lawsuit challenging last year’s 72-hour waiting period law and 2018′s ban on high-capacity magazines. They say they will not challenge the red flag law.

