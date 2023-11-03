How to help
Local leaders weigh in on Israel/Gaza conflict

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers in our region are throwing their political weight to take a stance in the Israel/Gaza conflict.

A resolution led by New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik was passed in the house yesterday. It condemns support to Hamas, Hezbollah, and other organizations which representative Stefanik says are ‘proliferating on college campuses.’

The resolution also decries antisemitism, calling on higher education officials to protect Jewish students and staff.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is advocating in the opposite direction. She voted against a house majority bill that she says would ‘politicize aid to Israel, Ukraine, and civilians in Gaza.’

